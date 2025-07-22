Roman Reigns Returns with a Bang at WWE Raw Showdown

HOUSTON, Texas — WWE Raw promises an action-packed episode on July 21, featuring a highly anticipated matchup and a host of star appearances. The Toyota Center will host the event, which begins streaming live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s episode is set to feature six segments, including three matches. One of the key matchups involves Sami Zayn facing off against Karrion Kross in a rematch from Night of Champions. Zayn won their previous encounter, but Kross has been vocal about seeking revenge after his past losses.

In another rematch, Sheamus will go up against Rusev, who edged out a victory in their last meeting thanks to an exposed turnbuckle. This time, Sheamus, granted a rematch by General Manager Adam Pearce, will look to even the score.

The third match will see the teams of LWO, Creed Brothers, and New Day compete to determine the number one contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Judgement Day‘s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Fans can also expect appearances from top stars including CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, the much-awaited return of Roman Reigns is set to take place, where he is expected to confront Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The excitement follows significant developments from SummerSlam, where Lyra Valkyria earned a title shot against Becky Lynch’s Intercontinental Championship, and CM Punk secured a victory against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The anticipation builds for the Dallas crowd as they prepare for an explosive night of wrestling action.