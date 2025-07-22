Roman Reigns Returns to WWE Raw in Houston Tonight

HOUSTON, Texas — WWE Raw is live tonight from the Toyota Center, starting at 8 PM ET, streaming exclusively on Netflix. The episode is packed with excitement as fans eagerly await the return of Roman Reigns, who will address Paul Heyman for the first time since Heyman’s betrayal at WrestleMania 41.

After shocking the WWE Universe last week, Reigns is set to make a significant statement. His history with Heyman has been tumultuous, and tonight’s segment could unravel further drama. Aside from Reigns, CM Punk will share insights about his upcoming match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The action doesn’t stop there. In a highly anticipated World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Triple Threat Match, The New Day will face off against the LWO and The Creed Brothers. With so much at stake, all three teams will compete fiercely for a chance to challenge current champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh.

Additionally, the evening features a matchup between powerful superstars Sheamus and Rusev. Rusev has dominated since his return, including a previous win over Sheamus, who is ready for payback in this hard-hitting bout.

Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will also clash in a competitive match fueled by their long-standing rivalry, with Zayn looking to avenge being blindsided by Kross during his last appearance.

Lastly, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has a proposal for challenger Lyra Valkyria as they prepare for their title confrontation at SummerSlam.

With such a stellar lineup, tonight’s WWE Raw promises unforgettable moments. Fans are encouraged to tune in and catch all the live action.