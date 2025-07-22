Sports
Roman Reigns Set to Confront Paul Heyman on WWE Raw
HOUSTON, Texas — Roman Reigns is expected to address Paul Heyman’s controversial betrayal during WWE Monday Night Raw on July 21. This appearance marks Reigns’ return after a notable absence following his loss at WrestleMania 41.
The incident at WrestleMania saw Reigns, known as “The Tribal Chief,” being attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, allies of Seth Rollins. Rollins was absent from Raw due to a knee injury. In a shocking turn, Heyman, who was believed to still be aligned with Reigns, double-crossed him, leading to Rollins winning the match.
Reigns previously believed Heyman was family, but the betrayal has prompted a highly anticipated return segment, where he will likely confront Heyman. The WWE has also confirmed six matches and segments for the episode, including a Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring Bayley and Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.
In a message on social media, Reigns stated, “You talk too much @HeymanHustle. Tonight, you get the chance to say it to my face.”
WWE announced that CM Punk will kick off the Raw episode, creating a vibrant atmosphere as he addresses his upcoming SummerSlam match against Gunther. The broadcast will also feature rematches of Sami Zayn against Karrion Kross and Sheamus taking on Rusev.
As SummerSlam approaches in less than two weeks, fans are eager to see how Reigns’ confrontation will unfold and what implications it has for the upcoming event.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours