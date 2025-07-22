Roman Reigns Set to Confront Paul Heyman on WWE Raw

HOUSTON, Texas — Roman Reigns is expected to address Paul Heyman’s controversial betrayal during WWE Monday Night Raw on July 21. This appearance marks Reigns’ return after a notable absence following his loss at WrestleMania 41.

The incident at WrestleMania saw Reigns, known as “The Tribal Chief,” being attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, allies of Seth Rollins. Rollins was absent from Raw due to a knee injury. In a shocking turn, Heyman, who was believed to still be aligned with Reigns, double-crossed him, leading to Rollins winning the match.

Reigns previously believed Heyman was family, but the betrayal has prompted a highly anticipated return segment, where he will likely confront Heyman. The WWE has also confirmed six matches and segments for the episode, including a Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring Bayley and Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

In a message on social media, Reigns stated, “You talk too much @HeymanHustle. Tonight, you get the chance to say it to my face.”

WWE announced that CM Punk will kick off the Raw episode, creating a vibrant atmosphere as he addresses his upcoming SummerSlam match against Gunther. The broadcast will also feature rematches of Sami Zayn against Karrion Kross and Sheamus taking on Rusev.

As SummerSlam approaches in less than two weeks, fans are eager to see how Reigns’ confrontation will unfold and what implications it has for the upcoming event.