Roman Reigns Set for Dramatic WWE Return Amid Summer Feuds

STAMFORD, Conn. — Roman Reigns is poised for a remarkable return to WWE television, with fans eager to see what he has in store following his recent absence. The former WWE and Universal Champion has not been seen since late April’s post-WrestleMania edition of Raw, where he and CM Punk faced defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, marking a significant turning point in his narrative.

Reigns faced a dramatic betrayal from Paul Heyman, who he had partnered with for five years. As a result, speculation revolves around his potential targets upon his return. While a revenge match against longtime rival Seth Rollins seems likely, the storyline could take a fresh direction as Reigns embarks on his own.

Insiders suggest that Reigns might look to build new rivalries instead of rekindling old ones. Notable potential opponents include Bron Breakker, who has made a name for himself since WrestleMania and could elevate his status through a feud with Reigns. Their prior clash during the men’s Royal Rumble showcased their chemistry, hinting at an intriguing matchup.

If WWE chooses to delay a Reigns vs. Breakker showdown, Bronson Reed emerges as a strong alternative for the SummerSlam season. Reed has been gaining momentum following his recent performances and could offer Reigns a formidable challenge.

Additionally, the dynamic between Reigns and CM Punk remains clouded, as the two have shared a tumultuous relationship marked by both alliance and rivalry. Their unfinished business from the WrestleMania season leaves an avenue open for a potential matchup in the coming months.

Another compelling contender could be Karrion Kross, who has been underutilized in recent years but has gained fan support through his recent appearances on Raw. A rivalry with Kross could provide a fresh narrative as Reigns navigates the treacherous waters of WWE.

Lastly, Gunther stands as a noteworthy opponent, given their lack of prior encounters. With Gunther now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, a title match against Reigns at SummerSlam could become a marquee attraction, reigniting the excitement around both Superstars.

As speculation swirls regarding Reigns’ future, fans await his return as he prepares to add more chapters to his illustrious career. With high stakes and numerous potential rivalries on the horizon, Roman Reigns’ comeback promises to shake up the WWE landscape once more.