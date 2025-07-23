Romance and Wedding Drama Unfolds in The Buccaneers Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers is heating up with a passionate romance between Theo, Duke of Tintagel, and Lizzie Elmsworth. Their love story takes a complicated turn as Season 2 progresses, particularly in Episode 6, titled “Every Single Piece of My Heart.” The episode follows Theo’s emotional plea to Lizzie just before her wedding to Hector Robinson.

The new season begins right after Theo’s wedding to Nan St. George. Initially, Nan believed she could make her marriage work, especially to protect her sister. However, she ultimately leaves Theo to reconnect with her true love, Guy Thwarte. This sets the stage for Theo to pursue Lizzie, who is torn between her feelings for him and her upcoming marriage.

“I think when he’s running, he doesn’t quite know what he’s going to say,” said Guy Remmers, who plays Theo. In the heat of the moment, Theo confronts Lizzie, urging her to choose herself. “Just put you first. Forget about me, forget about him. What do you really want?” Remmers explained that this scene highlights how Theo recognizes Lizzie’s predicaments, similar to his own past with Nan.

Aubri Ibrag, who plays Lizzie, shared that Theo’s approach reflects his understanding of the burden Lizzie would bear as a mistress. “It would be unfair of Theo to ask Lizzie to marry him while still being with Hector. She deserves a life where she can be openly loved and respected,” Ibrag said.

The tension escalates as the wedding day approaches. While Lizzie seems ready to marry Hector, her secret affair with Theo complicates her feelings. “He makes one last plea—to not settle for less than true love,” Ibrag added. As Lizzie arrives at the church, she appears hesitant, caught between two conflicting realities.

The cliffhanger leaves viewers questioning whether Lizzie will choose a stable life with Hector or follow her heart back to Theo. “We absolutely loved filming the wedding scene, especially that heartfelt speech,” Remmers said. Fans can look forward to discovering Lizzie’s final decision in Episode 6, airing tomorrow, July 23.