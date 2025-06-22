Romell Quioto Explores Options After Leaving Al-Arabi

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Romell Quioto, a 33-year-old Honduran forward, is exploring new opportunities abroad after parting ways with Al-Arabi in Saudi Arabia’s second division. Quioto has made it clear he will not return to the club next season.

His departure comes after a season where he felt sidelined. Quioto was unhappy with being benched, especially since his contract included a bonus for achieving a specific goal tally. “I won’t stay there; I will look for other options. Whatever God wants,” he told Diario La Prensa.

Sources indicate that Quioto is considering options mainly in South America and the Middle East. In terms of the South American market, clubs in Brazil’s first and second divisions, as well as a significant team in Paraguay, are of interest. “We’re talking about a big team in Paraguay,” a source mentioned to La Prensa.

Rumors suggest that top Paraguayan clubs such as Libertad, Olimpia, or Cerro Porteño could be potential destinations.

As for Middle Eastern opportunities, it appears that a return to Saudi football is off the table for the player, known as the ‘Romántico del Gol.’ Quioto prioritizes continuing his football career abroad, but he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to Olympía as he approaches his 34th birthday on August 9.