Romeo Beckham Shares Family Moments from Summer Vacation

London, England — Romeo Beckham, the 22-year-old son of pop icon Victoria Beckham and retired soccer star David Beckham, shared a collection of family photos on social media on August 16. The snapshots appear to be from the Beckham family’s recent European vacation.

In the first image, Romeo stands confidently on the edge of a boat, arms outstretched, while his 14-year-old sister Harper sits below him, seemingly unbothered by his playful antics. The photos showcase a relaxed family enjoying their time together on the water.

Other pictures in the carousel include Romeo captured on a surfboard and smiling while navigating the boat. It’s a glimpse into the brother-sister bonding, highlighting moments of joy during their getaway.

This social media update follows a post by their mother, Victoria Beckham, who shared vacation photos on August 10. In her post, she appeared with David and their three children: Romeo, Harper, and 20-year-old Cruz, enjoying their time aboard a yacht in Europe.

One image sees Romeo and David beaming side by side, both in matching swimsuits and fresh buzzcuts. In another playful moment, the father and son laugh as David gives Romeo a friendly nudge. The family has also been photographed enjoying a sunset together, showcasing their close-knit relationship.

Victoria’s previous vacation post came after the Beckhams were spotted together on a yacht during a family outing. Not only were their children present, but Cruz’s girlfriend and actress Eva Longoria, a close friend of Victoria’s, joined them.

However, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from this trip. The couple appeared to be on their own vacation during the same timeframe. Nicola recently shared photos of their vow renewal ceremony in Los Angeles on August 2, which occurred more than three years after their initial wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

This summer vacation and the vow renewals mark a joyful time for the Beckham family, even as reports surfaced regarding the couple’s absence from a significant family event earlier this summer.