Entertainment
Romeo Beckham Shares Family Moments from Summer Vacation
London, England — Romeo Beckham, the 22-year-old son of pop icon Victoria Beckham and retired soccer star David Beckham, shared a collection of family photos on social media on August 16. The snapshots appear to be from the Beckham family’s recent European vacation.
In the first image, Romeo stands confidently on the edge of a boat, arms outstretched, while his 14-year-old sister Harper sits below him, seemingly unbothered by his playful antics. The photos showcase a relaxed family enjoying their time together on the water.
Other pictures in the carousel include Romeo captured on a surfboard and smiling while navigating the boat. It’s a glimpse into the brother-sister bonding, highlighting moments of joy during their getaway.
This social media update follows a post by their mother, Victoria Beckham, who shared vacation photos on August 10. In her post, she appeared with David and their three children: Romeo, Harper, and 20-year-old Cruz, enjoying their time aboard a yacht in Europe.
One image sees Romeo and David beaming side by side, both in matching swimsuits and fresh buzzcuts. In another playful moment, the father and son laugh as David gives Romeo a friendly nudge. The family has also been photographed enjoying a sunset together, showcasing their close-knit relationship.
Victoria’s previous vacation post came after the Beckhams were spotted together on a yacht during a family outing. Not only were their children present, but Cruz’s girlfriend and actress Eva Longoria, a close friend of Victoria’s, joined them.
However, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent from this trip. The couple appeared to be on their own vacation during the same timeframe. Nicola recently shared photos of their vow renewal ceremony in Los Angeles on August 2, which occurred more than three years after their initial wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
This summer vacation and the vow renewals mark a joyful time for the Beckham family, even as reports surfaced regarding the couple’s absence from a significant family event earlier this summer.
Recent Posts
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11
- The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
- NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
- Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: A Bold Entry into Bollywood
- MDR Dasher Keyboard Inspired by Severance Surges Past Funding Goal
- Kali Uchis Concert Celebrates Divine Femininity in San Francisco