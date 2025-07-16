Ron Howard Earns First Acting Emmy Nomination for ‘The Studio’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ron Howard received his first acting Emmy nomination on Tuesday for his role on Apple TV+’s comedy series “The Studio.” This marks a significant moment for Howard, who is primarily known for his work as a director.

Howard’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series comes decades after he gained fame as a child star in the 1970s on “The Andy Griffith Show.” Despite winning three Emmys as a producer, this is his inaugural nod in an acting category.

In “The Studio,” Howard portrays a fictional version of himself in a comedic context. The episode features Howard clashing with Seth Rogen‘s character, Matt Remick, leading to a humorous and intense confrontation over a film project.

Following the announcement, Howard shared a humorous video on Instagram, joking about his long career in television and the surprising nature of his nomination: “I’m laughing because I’ve been in the television business since 1959 and this is the first time I’ve been nominated for acting,” he quipped.

Adding to the excitement, Howard referred to his past roles, including “Opie” and “Richie,” before playfully tossing his signature “Imagine” hat at the camera, echoing a scene from “The Studio.”

The comedy series “The Studio” made waves this Emmy season, receiving a total of 23 nominations, tying it as the most-nominated comedy series this year alongside last year’s standout “The Bear.” Rogen and co-creator Evan Goldberg expressed their astonishment, saying, “What the heck?!! We never thought this would happen.”

Among Howard’s fellow nominees in the same category are Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, and Anthony Mackie, all appearing as heightened versions of themselves on the show. “The Studio” follows the chaotic dealings of a Hollywood studio head and has garnered acclaim for its sharp satire.

With the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards set to air on CBS on September 14, fans eagerly anticipate Howard’s potential win and the recognition of the series’ breakout success.