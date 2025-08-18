Ron Howard Reflects on Directing ‘Solo’ Amid Creative Differences

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ron Howard recently shared insights about his experience directing the “Star Wars” prequel film “Solo.” He took over the project after creative differences arose between Lucasfilm and original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

During a lunch meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and “Solo” co-writer Jonathan Kasdan, Howard was approached to consider stepping in. “They basically said, ‘We’ve reached a creative impasse with Lord and Miller. Would you ever consider coming in?'” Howard recalled.

As he reviewed some edited footage, he recognized the tension surrounding the film’s tone. “There was a studio that liked the script the way it was and wanted a ‘Star Wars’ movie, but there was a disconnect early on tonally,” he explained. Howard felt he could align with the studio’s vision and was open to restructuring aspects of the film.

Despite the challenges, Howard appreciated the professionalism of Lord and Miller throughout the process. He said, “Phil and Chris were incredibly gracious… It’s still just a shame. I can’t wait for Phil and Chris’s next movie.” He also consulted with “Star Wars” creator George Lucas for guidance, who advised him to keep in mind that the film was intended for 12-year-old boys.

Intended to introduce young versions of beloved characters Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), “Solo” aimed to launch a new storytelling era for the franchise. However, after earning $392 million worldwide, the film was deemed a box office disappointment.

Reflecting on the film’s reception, Howard called it “disappointing,” noting, “It made a lot of money, it just didn’t live up to expectations.” He speculated that nostalgia might have played a role in its performance. “Maybe it’s the idea that it’s too nostalgic; that going back and revisiting an origin story for a beloved character may not be what the fans were looking for,” Howard suggested.