Ron Howard Reflects on J.D. Vance’s Political Rise

New York, NY — Renowned filmmaker Ron Howard shared his thoughts on J.D. Vance, who has since become U.S. Vice President, during an interview promoting his upcoming movie, “Eden,” set for release on August 22, 2025.

Howard, 71, addressed Vance’s political ascension while discussing the impact of the 2020 film adaptation of Vance’s memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” In the interview published on Wednesday, August 13, he stated, “I don’t think about it. I know it’s a mixed bag and probably quite culturally divided.”

The film, which starred Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams, and Glenn Close, received a 24% approval rating from critics despite an 81% audience approval. Howard acknowledged the mixed reception, saying, “I also know that reviews were bad and the audience-reaction rating was pretty good.”

When asked about his interactions with Vance in the years since the film’s release, Howard recalled a brief text message he sent to Vance following the 2024 election, wishing him well in his new role: “Godspeed. Try to serve us well.”

Vance’s memoir provided a narrative of his upbringing in Ohio and the struggles of his family in Appalachia, but the film adaptation faced significant criticism. During the interview, Howard expressed surprise at Vance’s political evolution, noting, “It remains a bit of a surprise to me. I would not have seen it coming, and I wouldn’t have expected his rhetoric to be as divisive as it sometimes is.”

In the past, Howard had shared his concerns regarding Vance’s political direction, stating he felt Vance had become frustrated by the negative reaction to “Hillbilly Elegy.” Howard remarked that Vance appreciated the performances of Close and Adams, yet felt that critics’ reception impacted his reputation.

As Howard prepares to release “Eden,” he reflects on the personal nature of “Hillbilly Elegy” and its ties to Vance’s life. “There were aspects of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ that were personal. I wanted to do something about the heartland that wasn’t a bank-robbing story or about farming,” he said. With Vance now serving as Vice President, Howard recognizes the complexities of his past collaboration with the politician.