Entertainment
Ron Howard Reflects on Wife Cheryl’s Hidden Film Cameos
LOS ANGELES, CA — Renowned director Ron Howard recently shared with PEOPLE insights about the unique cameos made by his wife, Cheryl, in his films throughout their 50-year marriage. Known for his Oscar-winning work, Howard notes that if you look closely at his genre-spanning projects, you might just spot her.
“It’s kind of like Where’s Waldo?” Howard, 71, said, encouraging fans to be vigilant in their viewing. “Cheryl’s either played a small part with a line or two or just been an extra in everything I’ve done since we met, going back to my Super 8 filmmaking days.”
Cheryl’s roles have varied widely, from bartenders to nuns. In Howard’s latest film, Eden, which features stars like Vanessa Kirby, she appears disguised as a male crew member on a yacht in a historically all-male crew scene. “I told Cheryl she was going to have to be a guy, and we put a little mustache on her,” he said humorously.
Reflecting on her roles, Howard listed some of her memorable appearances: a nun in Apollo 13, a peasant woman in Willow, and a teacher in A Beautiful Mind. “She shows up,” he added. “If you know what you’re looking for, you can find her.”
Howard’s longtime friend and former Happy Days co-star, Henry Winkler, reminisced about the early days when Cheryl was involved in a different capacity. “In his early films, Cheryl was the caterer,” Winkler recalled. “That’s ingenuity. That’s a woman to marry.”
The film Eden is currently in theaters, showcasing Howard’s continuous evolution as a filmmaker.
