Ron Washington Steps Away from Angels Amid Health Concerns

ANAHEIM, California — Ron Washington will not manage the Los Angeles Angels for an indefinite period due to a health concern, as reported by Sam Blum of The Athletic. Washington, 73, will be watching tonight’s game against the Houston Astros from the stands, while bench coach Ray Montgomery takes over managerial duties.

The announcement came shortly after the Angels conducted a players-only meeting. General Manager Perry Minasian is expected to address the media soon regarding Washington’s condition. In a statement, Minasian mentioned that Washington has not felt well over the last few days.

Washington, who is in his second season with the Angels, has a career record of 763-748, including a remarkable 18-16 record in postseason play. He previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014, guiding them to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Fans and former colleagues are expressing support for Washington and hoping for a swift recovery. While health issues are not uncommon at his age, there have been no previous reports of significant health problems for Washington.

More details about his condition are anticipated as Minasian prepares to speak with reporters. For the time being, Montgomery will lead the team, which entered Friday’s game with a 36-38 record.