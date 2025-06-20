Sports
Ron Washington Steps Away from Angels Amid Health Concerns
ANAHEIM, California — Ron Washington will not manage the Los Angeles Angels for an indefinite period due to a health concern, as reported by Sam Blum of The Athletic. Washington, 73, will be watching tonight’s game against the Houston Astros from the stands, while bench coach Ray Montgomery takes over managerial duties.
The announcement came shortly after the Angels conducted a players-only meeting. General Manager Perry Minasian is expected to address the media soon regarding Washington’s condition. In a statement, Minasian mentioned that Washington has not felt well over the last few days.
Washington, who is in his second season with the Angels, has a career record of 763-748, including a remarkable 18-16 record in postseason play. He previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014, guiding them to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.
Fans and former colleagues are expressing support for Washington and hoping for a swift recovery. While health issues are not uncommon at his age, there have been no previous reports of significant health problems for Washington.
More details about his condition are anticipated as Minasian prepares to speak with reporters. For the time being, Montgomery will lead the team, which entered Friday’s game with a 36-38 record.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’