Ronald Acuña Jr. Leaves Game with Achilles Tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to tightness in his right Achilles tendon.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning when Acuña chased down a ball in right field. After making the play, he walked off the field and went directly to the locker room, where a trainer followed him.

This season, Acuña has 15 home runs, 26 RBIs, and is batting .309. The day before, he had an impressive performance, hitting two homers and going 2 for 4 at the plate.

Acuña, a five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player, missed most of the previous season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. His ongoing health is vital for the Atlanta Braves as they aim for a successful season.

The Braves went on to win the game 10-7 against the Royals, with Austin Riley driving in four runs, including a solo homer, and Marcell Ozuna contributing two home runs of his own.