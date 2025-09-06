Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Alexa Bliss

Los Angeles, CA — Ronda Rousey has expressed her frustrations regarding her booking in WWE, specifically relating to her matches with competitor Alexa Bliss. In a recent interview on ‘The Lapsed Fan’ podcast, Rousey described her pairing with Bliss as “fucking ridiculous” due to Bliss’s merchandise sales being the primary reason for their matchup.

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was fucking ridiculous! And you want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? ‘Cause she had the most merch sales at the time…like, what the fuck? That’s your decision-making process?” Rousey stated during the interview.

Rousey pointed out that the decision did not align with her combat sports background or her stature in the ring. The criticism followed her previous comments about her experience in WWE, where she indicated a disconnect with the decision-making process driven by merchandise numbers.

AEW star MJF also weighed in on the matter, tweeting, “It’s almost like pro wrestling, much like any professional sport, functions as a business. (Expletive) crazy.” His remarks highlight the expectations placed on Rousey and the business acumen in professional wrestling.

The wrestling community has reacted strongly to Rousey’s comments on social media. Some fans reminded her of her meteoric rise, including headlining WrestleMania, while others were less sympathetic, suggesting that her views indicated a lack of understanding of wrestling’s inner workings. One user even commented, “Thank God she is no longer in this business,” following her recent departure from WWE.

While Rousey’s wrestling journey has included significant accomplishments, her latest remarks reveal a struggle to embrace the entertainment aspect of the sport, which continues to stir debate in the wrestling world.