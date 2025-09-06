Sports
Ronda Rousey Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Alexa Bliss
Los Angeles, CA — Ronda Rousey has expressed her frustrations regarding her booking in WWE, specifically relating to her matches with competitor Alexa Bliss. In a recent interview on ‘The Lapsed Fan’ podcast, Rousey described her pairing with Bliss as “fucking ridiculous” due to Bliss’s merchandise sales being the primary reason for their matchup.
“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was fucking ridiculous! And you want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? ‘Cause she had the most merch sales at the time…like, what the fuck? That’s your decision-making process?” Rousey stated during the interview.
Rousey pointed out that the decision did not align with her combat sports background or her stature in the ring. The criticism followed her previous comments about her experience in WWE, where she indicated a disconnect with the decision-making process driven by merchandise numbers.
AEW star MJF also weighed in on the matter, tweeting, “It’s almost like pro wrestling, much like any professional sport, functions as a business. (Expletive) crazy.” His remarks highlight the expectations placed on Rousey and the business acumen in professional wrestling.
The wrestling community has reacted strongly to Rousey’s comments on social media. Some fans reminded her of her meteoric rise, including headlining WrestleMania, while others were less sympathetic, suggesting that her views indicated a lack of understanding of wrestling’s inner workings. One user even commented, “Thank God she is no longer in this business,” following her recent departure from WWE.
While Rousey’s wrestling journey has included significant accomplishments, her latest remarks reveal a struggle to embrace the entertainment aspect of the sport, which continues to stir debate in the wrestling world.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain
- Ethan Hawke Stars in New Comedy Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’
- Arizona Football Builds Roster with FCS Players Ahead of Weber State Matchup
- Walker Emerges as Giants’ Closer Amid Rodríguez’s Injury
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+