Ronda Rousey Negotiates Boxing Match with Katie Taylor for 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada — Ronda Rousey may return to combat sports, this time in boxing. Reports state that Rousey is in active negotiations for a match against Irish boxing star Katie Taylor, with plans for the fight to take place in Las Vegas in 2026.

The announcement comes as Rousey, who last fought in MMA in December 2016, has started to generate buzz about a potential comeback. Apart from MMA, Rousey has enjoyed a successful career in professional wrestling with WWE, where she participated in historic events, including the first-ever women’s match to headline WrestleMania.

Rousey, who is now 38, dominated the UFC during her fighting career, defending her bantamweight championship title eight times. However, her reign ended with losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, leading to her retirement from MMA due to a series of concussions.

Recently, Rousey has been active on social media, sharing training videos that have rekindled speculation about her fighting again. However, she has not committed to a return to MMA, suggesting it would take an enormous incentive for her to compete again in that arena.

Katie Taylor, 39, comes into the negotiations with notable boxing credentials, including being a two-time undisputed champion. Taylor gained international fame after her bouts with Amanda Serrano, both of which achieved significant viewership and acclaim.

Speaking on the potential matchup, Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, acknowledged Rousey as a major name in sports. He stated that a match featuring Rousey would attract wide interest, highlighting Taylor’s current popularity in the boxing world.

As negotiations continue, details such as venue and broadcasting rights are still being finalized, with reports indicating that Netflix is interested in airing the fight. The proposed bout presents a thrilling narrative as the two athletes prepare for a pivotal moment in their respective careers.

With Rousey’s history and Taylor’s established legacy, fans are eager to see if this bout becomes a reality.