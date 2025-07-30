Ronda Rousey Showcases Postpartum Fitness in New Video, Fuels Wrestling Return Speculation

LOS ANGELES, California — Ronda Rousey, the former WWE Women’s Champion, shared a video on social media showcasing her impressive fitness levels just six months after giving birth. The video, posted on Instagram on Thursday, features Rousey training and indicates her rapid recovery. With the caption, “6 months postpartum. The work continues,” the post has stirred excitement among fans regarding her potential return to wrestling.

Since stepping away from WWE in 2023, Rousey has remained active in combat sports. She has participated in several judo tournaments and made a surprise appearance for an independent wrestling promotion. Recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that Rousey is open to wrestling again, especially given that she feels more confident in long-term storytelling than in her previous tenure.

If Rousey were to rejoin WWE, she would step into a highly competitive women’s division. The company recently hosted its second all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, featuring champions like Naomi (Women’s World Champion), Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women’s Champion), and Becky Lynch (Women’s Intercontinental Champion), offering an array of exciting matchups for Rousey to explore.

Fans have expressed their admiration for Rousey’s physical transformation. Comments ranging from, “Absolutely incredible, Ronda you look insane,” to endorsements from fellow athletes like Nikki Bella, who said, “You look INCREDIBLE,” underscore her impact on the fitness community.

Despite speculation about a return to UFC, Rousey clarified in early 2024 that she would not compete again, citing past concussions as a major concern for her health. “The rumors about my return keep popping up from time to time, and I guess it’s flattering to be missed,” she stated. “But honestly, it’s not going to happen. I am not neurologically capable of competing at the highest level. I simply can’t.”