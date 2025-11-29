Sports
Rondo, Allen Feud Exposed by Paul Pierce in Recent Podcast
Boston, MA — Paul Pierce recently shared insights about the troubled relationship between his former teammates Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo on the No Fouls Given Podcast.
The Celtics’ iconic 2008 core, including Pierce, Allen, Rondo, and Kevin Garnett, initially found success by winning an NBA title in their first year together. However, the team later faced struggles, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 Finals and the Miami Heat in the following years.
According to Pierce, Allen’s dissatisfaction stemmed from Rondo’s playmaking style. Pierce noted, “I think it was because Ray felt like Rondo wasn’t giving him the ball enough,” implying Rondo prioritized other teammates.
As the team evolved, Allen became the third scoring option, leading to a decline in his shot attempts and production. Rondo, despite being a young guard, was exceptionally talented, complicating Allen’s adjustment to a reduced role.
“Rondo was so good young… it’s like you’re fighting the torch,” Pierce said, highlighting Allen’s challenge in accepting the changing dynamics within the team. This discontent ultimately contributed to Allen’s departure to the rival Miami Heat.
Even now, the tension between Rondo and Allen persists, marking a significant rupture in what was once a dominant Celtics superteam.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63