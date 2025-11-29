Rondo, Allen Feud Exposed by Paul Pierce in Recent Podcast

Boston, MA — Paul Pierce recently shared insights about the troubled relationship between his former teammates Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo on the No Fouls Given Podcast.

The Celtics’ iconic 2008 core, including Pierce, Allen, Rondo, and Kevin Garnett, initially found success by winning an NBA title in their first year together. However, the team later faced struggles, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 Finals and the Miami Heat in the following years.

According to Pierce, Allen’s dissatisfaction stemmed from Rondo’s playmaking style. Pierce noted, “I think it was because Ray felt like Rondo wasn’t giving him the ball enough,” implying Rondo prioritized other teammates.

As the team evolved, Allen became the third scoring option, leading to a decline in his shot attempts and production. Rondo, despite being a young guard, was exceptionally talented, complicating Allen’s adjustment to a reduced role.

“Rondo was so good young… it’s like you’re fighting the torch,” Pierce said, highlighting Allen’s challenge in accepting the changing dynamics within the team. This discontent ultimately contributed to Allen’s departure to the rival Miami Heat.

Even now, the tension between Rondo and Allen persists, marking a significant rupture in what was once a dominant Celtics superteam.