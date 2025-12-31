Sports
Rondo Reflects on Allen’s Controversial Move to Miami
BOSTON, Mass. — In a shocking twist during the summer of 2012, Ray Allen left the Boston Celtics to join the Miami Heat, a decision that would alter the landscape of the NBA. After losing to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Allen signed with Miami, pursuing another championship despite having a more lucrative offer from Boston.
The move proved successful for Allen, leading him to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances and his second title in 2014. However, many Celtics fans and teammates felt betrayed. “It was the Celtics and there was the Heat, and it was smoke every time we saw each other. So we at war. That’s the mindset,” said Rajon Rondo, who played alongside Allen for five seasons. “And then one of our troops goes and joins the opps. How would you feel?”
Rondo added that although the two shared a strong bond, they were never best friends, primarily due to their age difference. Allen, a decade older, often bonded more with fellow stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Following Allen’s departure, both Pierce and Garnett were traded, effectively dissolving the celebrated “Big Three” from Boston.
Rondo’s comments highlight the emotional struggle many players faced following Allen’s exit. The team transitioned to a new era with Rondo taking on a more significant role until his own trade years later. The fallout from Allen’s departure left lasting effects on the franchise and fans alike as new generations of Celtics began to emerge.
