Sports
Rongzhu Prepares for UFC Showdown in Shanghai Against Austin Hubbard
SHANGHAI, China — Rongzhu, a 25-year-old lightweight fighter, is gearing up for a pivotal match against Austin Hubbard this Saturday at UFC Shanghai. Rongzhu, who began his professional fighting career at just 16, holds a remarkable record of 26 wins and 6 losses, demonstrating success that many older fighters have yet to achieve.
Having returned to the UFC after an uneven stint in 2021, Rongzhu reestablished himself through the Road to UFC tournament, leading to a second contract with the organization. He enters this fight on the heels of a thrilling performance against Kody Steele at UFC 312, where he showcased his skills in a bout that received Fight of the Night honors.
Rongzhu credits his recent successes to the training he received at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. “I have learned so much from my coaches and my partners,” he said through a translator. Coach Eugene Bareman has trained prominent fighters, including Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.
“I like City Kickboxing because of the atmosphere there. The team is very cohesive and everyone helps each other,” Rongzhu explained. He feels confident about his preparation and believes this fight could be a turning point in his career.
Reflecting on his first UFC stint, Rongzhu admitted to a lack of experience at that time. Now, he feels more mature and better prepared to face challenges. “I think I will overwhelm him; dominate him either in striking or in wrestling,” he stated, expressing his readiness to perform at his best.
As he faces Hubbard, who shares a similar journey of returning to the UFC, Rongzhu is fully aware of the stakes. Hubbard, an experienced opponent, could provide a tough challenge, but Rongzhu remains confident in his abilities. “During my last fight, I was in my optimal condition, and I think this time I will perform even better,” he said.
The matchup promises to be an exciting one, and fans can catch the action live at Shanghai Indoor Stadium, with prelims set to begin at 3 a.m. ET.
