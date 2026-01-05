Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Over Harassment Claims

LOS ANGELES, California — Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has filed a temporary restraining order against Brittany Furlan, alleging harassment after she revisited claims of being catfished by someone pretending to be him. The order was filed on Monday, January 5, in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Radke claims that Furlan has repeatedly contacted him through social media and, when her messages went unanswered, drove to his house and waited outside. He also alleges she followed him to a doctor’s appointment, where she stared at him from outside.

As part of the restraining order, Radke is requesting the court to mandate Furlan to remain at least 100 yards away from him.

The situation escalated over the weekend when Furlan shared a series of posts on Instagram discussing her past experiences with an impersonator posing as Radke. In these posts, she suggested that the real Radke was behind various social media accounts that ultimately lured her into believing she was in a relationship with him.

In May 2025, Furlan claimed to have been catfished, which led to significant issues in her marriage to musician Tommy Lee. However, she and Lee have since reconciled. Radke denied her allegations at the time, maintaining he was not involved in the situation.

Brittany’s attorney, Lou Shapiro, stated to TMZ, “Ms. Furlan is offended to find out this petition was filed because the only victim of harassment is her. We will take all legal measures to defend against this frivolous lawsuit.”

Furlan previously acknowledged that her marriage has seen challenges, but she emphasized her intent to move forward positively. In her posts, she expressed frustration over the ongoing drama and how it has affected her personal life.

Despite Radke’s claims, Furlan stated on Instagram that she has evidence supporting her side of the story, including communications that suggest a connection to Radke. The accusations have led to further tensions between the two, with Radke publicly dismissing her claims and insisting he has never reached out to her directly.

Moving forward, both parties seem determined to resolve their issues in court, but the unfolding drama has become a public spectacle with fans closely following the situation.