Ronny Chieng Joins ‘King of the Hill’ Revival as Kahn Souphanousinphone

LOS ANGELES, CA — Comedian Ronny Chieng, known for his role on ‘The Daily Show’, will voice fan-favorite character Kahn Souphanousinphone in the forthcoming revival of ‘King of the Hill‘. Hulu announced this casting news as they prepare for the show’s highly anticipated Season 14, set to premiere on August 4.

Chieng takes over the role from Toby Huss, who voiced Kahn throughout the show’s original 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009. Huss himself is shifting to the character of Dale Gribble in the revival, succeeding the late Johnny Hardwick from Episode 7 onward.

In ‘King of the Hill’, Kahn is portrayed as Hank Hill‘s Laotian neighbor, often clashing with Hank over various competitive endeavors. Kahn is married to Minh, and they have a daughter named Connie, both voiced by returning actress Lauren Tom. According to the series synopsis, Kahn is characterized by his superiority complex and his desire to control his daughter’s life.

The original creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are also back as executive producers for Season 14, alongside new showrunner Saladin Patterson. The season brings back familiar characters while exploring the changing dynamics of their relationships.

Chieng, whose Netflix special ‘Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It’ won accolades from the New York Times in 2024, has a notable filmography that includes appearances in ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ and ‘Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. The cast for the revival further includes familiar voices from previous seasons such as Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Root.

Fans can expect a fresh story arc where Hank and Peggy Hill return to Texas after years of working abroad. Meanwhile, Bobby is now pursuing his dream as a chef in Dallas. ‘King of the Hill’ season 14 will consist of ten episodes, continuing the legacy of this beloved animated series.