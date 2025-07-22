Rookie Cole Young’s Walk-Off Single Lifts Mariners to Victory Over Astros

SEATTLE, Washington — Rookie second baseman Cole Young hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, giving the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

With the game tied and one out, Young drove a splitter from Astros reliever Hector Neris into right field, scoring automatic runner Dominic Canzone from third base. Young, just shy of his 22nd birthday, became the first Mariners player 21 or younger with a walk-off hit since Alex Rodriguez in 1996.

The Mariners initially jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but the Astros rallied in the sixth inning after Seattle reliever Carlos Vargas lost control, hitting two batters and leading to warnings being issued to both teams. Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, and Victor Caratini all contributed with crucial RBI singles, giving the Astros a 5-4 advantage.

In the eighth inning, the Mariners tied the game thanks to a wild pitch from Bryan Abreu that allowed Randy Arozarena to score from third. The teams exchanged leads again in the tenth before Young’s heroics secured the win.

“What a ball game,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “We talk about the fight in that clubhouse, and it showed up tonight.”

Eduard Bazardo, pitching in the 11th, secured the win, while Neris took the loss. The Mariners have now won five straight games and are just three games behind the Astros in the American League West standings.