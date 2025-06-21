Rookie Jacob Misiorowski Nearly Achieves Perfect Game in Brewers Victory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Jacob Misiorowski nearly achieved a perfect game in his second career start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, leading to a 17-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Misiorowski took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a home run.

After walking Byron Buxton to start the seventh, Misiorowski allowed a towering home run to Matt Wallner, which ended his remarkable 11-inning stretch without allowing a hit. “I think this is exactly how I ever dreamed of it coming along,” the 23-year-old rookie said after the game. “It’s exciting.”

The towering 6-foot-7 right-hander had previously thrown five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 12, but had to leave that game due to cramping in his right leg. Misiorowski struck out six batters and saw his fastball reach an impressive 102.1 mph during the game.

“It’s important to prove to yourself as a young player that you belong in the big leagues,” said Christian Yelich, who drove in a career-high eight runs during the game. “All the nights probably aren’t going to go as smooth as the first two, but you see the ability.”

Misiorowski’s performance was highlighted by his ability to mix pitches effectively. Manager Pat Murphy commented, “He was attacking, but mixing, too. It wasn’t just heaters.”

After the home run, Misiorowski received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included a strong presence of Brewers fans. He finished the game having thrown 86 pitches, 60 of which were strikes, before being replaced by Nick Mears.

Yelich’s performance included bases-clearing doubles in the seventh and eighth innings, along with RBI singles in the sixth and ninth, making history as the first player to drive in eight runs without hitting a home run since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

This victory moved the Brewers six games over .500, narrowing the gap behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The loss marked the Twins’ seventh defeat in their last eight games.