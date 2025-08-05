Rookie Luke Keaschall Impresses in Quick Return to Twins Lineup

DETROIT – Luke Keaschall, a rookie infielder for the Minnesota Twins, made a striking return to the lineup Tuesday after a three-month stint on the injured list. In his first seven major league games, he achieved an impressive .538 on-base percentage and stole five bases.

The 22-year-old activated Keaschall caught the attention of manager Rocco Baldelli. “Is that all he played? Wow, it felt like more than that,” Baldelli said. “They were seven good games. We think he’s an exciting player, to say the least.”

Keaschall didn’t waste time making an impact on Tuesday, launching his first big league home run during the game against former Twins pitcher Chris Paddack. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning, sending the ball 402 feet into the left-center stands.

Despite a tough season for the Twins, team officials see Keaschall as a key talent to build around. By late April, he was already batting third in the lineup after securing hits in each of his first six games. “It was a lot of fun when I first got called up,” Keaschall reflected. “Just trying to play with that same kind of fire and intensity.”

To accommodate Keaschall, the Twins optioned outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Class AAA. Following Tommy John surgery last August, Keaschall will focus on playing second base and designated hitter as the season winds down.

Keaschall felt his hitting ability returned quickly after his recovery. “It takes a little bit to get your eyes back and your feel,” he said. “But I feel like it’s come back pretty fast.”

The rookie expressed no fear about facing inside pitches again. “The second I stepped in the box, you go out there and compete,” Keaschall said. “It wasn’t like, oh, I’m afraid to get hit or something like that. None of that fear.”

Baldelli praised Keaschall’s aggressive playing style. “He makes things happen on the field,” Baldelli noted. “He’s active. He plays hard. He’s done nothing but perform exceptionally well since he signed.”

In addition to Keaschall’s activation, the Twins claimed relief pitcher Brooks Kriske off waivers from the Cubs. Kriske pitched six scoreless innings in Chicago this season.

Meanwhile, center fielder Byron Buxton will not rejoin the team during this road trip while he recovers from ribcage inflammation. The Twins continue to adjust their roster as they prepare for the upcoming games.