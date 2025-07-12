Rookie Misiorowski Named All-Star Replacement After Stellar Performance

MILWAUKEE — Rookie pitcher Justin Misiorowski has been named as a National League All-Star replacement, giving him a chance to make history. The 23-year-old right-hander will step in for a lefty who is unavailable for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta due to a scheduled start on Saturday.

Misiorowski, who has only made five major league starts, boasts a record of 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA. He has consistently averaged 99.3 mph on his fastball, with an impressive 89 pitches exceeding 100 mph this season. If he pitches at Truist Park, he could set the record for the fewest big league games played before appearing in the Midsummer Classic.

“I’m speechless,” said a tearful Misiorowski after receiving the news shortly before the Brewers’ game. “It’s awesome. It’s very unexpected, and it’s an honor.”

This year, he joins a total of 80 All-Stars, marking him as the 30th first-time All-Star and the 16th replacement for the event.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge commented, “He’s impressive. He’s got some of the best stuff in the game right now. It’s going to be pretty cool for him and his family.”

In another notable All-Star event, White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón was named a replacement for a teammate. Rodón expressed excitement about his third All-Star appearance, emphasizing his growth since joining the Yankees two years ago. “This one’s a little special for me. I just wanted to prove that I wasn’t going to give up,” he said.

The upcoming All-Star Game will include several other replacements. Rockies pitcher Estévez and Tigers pitcher Mize, among others, will take the field in Atlanta.

Misiorowski aims to continue his strong performance after an impressive outing earlier this week where he struck out a career-high 12 batters, including two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Misiorowski displayed control and versatility on the mound, further solidifying his emerging status in the league. “I think that’s my job, is to figure it out on the fly,” he said. “I feel like I did it tonight.”

Misiorowski’s journey has just begun, and he finds pride in being recognized among baseball’s elite. With each start, he inches closer to making a lasting impression on the sport.