Rookie Misiorowski Shines in Brewers’ Showdown Against Dodgers’ Kershaw

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski delivered a standout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ veteran Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday night, July 8, at American Family Field. Misiorowski, who boasts a 3-1 record and a 3.20 ERA, faced off against Kershaw, who entered the game with a 4-0 record and a 3.43 ERA.

The matchup generated buzz as Misiorowski, the reigning National League Rookie of the Month, took the mound on the heels of his last impressive outing. Kershaw recently reached a personal milestone by recording his 3,000th career strikeout. The stage was set for a thrilling contest.

Misiorowski showed poise early in the game. Despite walking superstar Shohei Ohtani and allowing a single to Mookie Betts, he escaped a jam with key defensive plays from his teammates. Andrew Vaughn snared a hard hit down the first-base line, and Andruw Monasterio made a spectacular off-balance throw to nab Ohtani at home plate.

The rookie left the mound after six innings of work, striking out 12 batters— a career high— and allowing just four hits and one run. His impressive performance marked the most strikeouts by a Milwaukee pitcher since Aaron Ashby struck out 12 on May 30, 2022.

Kershaw, though strong, encountered a fierce Brewers lineup. He finished his outing with six hits allowed, two runs, and three strikeouts in 85 pitches. Despite surrendering a leadoff home run at 108.4 mph to Ohtani in the first inning, Kershaw regrouped, demonstrating his seasoned skills.

Milwaukee’s offense sprang to life in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring runs off five consecutive singles before ending the inning with a 2-1 lead. William Contreras and Jackson Chourio initiated the scoring rally, with Vaughn and Isaac Collins driving in the runs.

In conclusion, as both teams face off again the next day, the spotlight remains on Misiorowski’s growth and Kershaw’s storied career. Time of the game was 6:40 p.m., with TV coverage provided by FanDuel Sports Wisconsin and TBS.