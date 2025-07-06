Rookie Pitcher Shines with Rare Popup Catch in Dodgers Victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie left-hander Zach Wrobleski impressed again for the Los Angeles Dodgers, shutting down the Kansas City Royals over six scoreless relief innings in a 5-1 victory on Sunday. However, Wrobleski’s standout moment came from an unusual play: catching a popup on the mound.

This was Wrobleski’s proudest moment of the game, which helped the Dodgers secure two wins in their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Typically, infielders call off pitchers when handling popups, but Wrobleski took charge during a quiet moment in the game.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Royals outfielder Drew Waters popped up a slider, sending it straight to the middle of the diamond. Wrobleski stepped back and made a one-handed catch on the back slope of the mound. Infielders such as shortstop Miguel Rojas and second baseman Gavin Lux could be heard shouting instructions from the field.

Wrobleski yelled, “I got it! I got it!” as he moved for the ball. “It was kind of a backward moment. I was fired up,” Wrobleski told Pitcher List. “I didn’t know how to react, but I was really fired up about catching a popup, because I’ve never caught one before.”

Pitchers are trained to handle various fielding situations, but popups typically fall outside their responsibilities. Wrobleski acknowledged this unwritten rule, stating, “Obviously those guys work their hardest out there trying to field the ball.” However, during this particular play, he decided to defer to his instincts.

Wrobleski, who turns 25 this month, was the Dodgers’ 11th-round pick in 2021 from Oklahoma State. Over his minor league career, he has recorded 276 strikeouts and a 3.56 ERA in 260⅓ innings. While he hasn’t landed on most top 100 prospect lists, he is gaining recognition in Dodgers prospect rankings.

After making eight major league appearances last season, Wrobleski began this year in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers in June. His recent performance has included a 2.73 ERA and a 26-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio across five appearances. Manager Dave Roberts praised Wrobleski’s efficient pitching, allowing the team to rest their bullpen as he went six strong innings.

“He’s in the strike zone, commanding all of his pitches,” Roberts said. “It feels like the hitters are on their heels; the fastball certainly is playing up. He’s just continuing to grow.”

With his recent success, Wrobleski is showing he can handle plays that many pitchers would avoid, adding a unique chapter to his growing career.