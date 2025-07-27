Rookie Pitchers to Target in Upcoming Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire

PHOENIX, Ariz. — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, fantasy baseball managers are eager to find undervalued players to bolster their rosters. In the world of fantasy baseball, finding talent on the waiver wire can make all the difference in a championship season.

This week, several rookie pitchers are showing promise and could be valuable additions to your team. With an eye toward diverse league formats, we take a look at some standout options.

Ryne Nelson of the Arizona Diamondbacks has become a player to watch. After adjusting his mechanics in June, he has recorded an impressive ERA near two. His efficient pitching style makes him a suitable short-term addition as the Diamondbacks prepare for contests against Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Boston’s Brayan Bello has also turned heads recently. With the incorporation of a new cutter, he has achieved a 2.38 ERA recently. While his strikeout rates have fluctuated, his better performance against tough lineups makes him an intriguing pickup, especially in points leagues.

Additionally, José Soriano of the Angels has shown moments of excellence despite some inconsistency. He has kept the ball low and managed to limit hard contact. However, his matchups at home could be challenging due to the park’s increased home run factor.

The Astros‘ Brandon Walter is generating buzz, too. His ability to command multiple pitches, including a solid four-seam fastball, has placed him in favorable matchups over the coming weeks. He recorded an OOPSY projection pointing to a solid ERA and WHIP.

Managerial moves could also shift player roles as the deadline draws near. Mitch Keller, a pitcher for the Pirates, is rumored to be in discussion for trades that could impact his fantasy value depending on where he lands.

Joseph Boyle from the Rays is another name gaining traction. Despite command issues earlier in the season, recent adjustments have shown promise. The changing dynamics of his team’s roster could unlock additional opportunities for him down the stretch.

Overall, while more well-known players might dominate the headlines, these rookie pitchers present a chance to improve your fantasy squad. Keeping a keen eye on the waiver wire will be critical for successfully navigating the fantasy landscape as the season progresses.