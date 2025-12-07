Sports
Rookie QBs Sanders and Ward Face Off Amid Challenging Seasons
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, two rookie quarterbacks, are set to face off on Sunday in their first NFL meeting, as the Browns host the Titans. This matchup comes amid challenging rookie seasons for both players.
Ward, the first overall pick, is struggling with the Titans, who currently have a league-worst 1-11 record. In contrast, Sanders, drafted in the fifth round by the Browns, is aiming to establish himself as a viable starter after gradually moving up the depth chart.
Throughout their college careers, Ward and Sanders have developed a friendly rivalry, often training together. They gained recognition under personal quarterback coach Darrell Colbert Jr., pushing each other to improve through competitive workouts.
“Cam’s competitive; it’s always fun training with him,” Sanders said. “We both ended up getting drafted and went our separate ways, but it’s all love whenever we see each other.”
Ward’s journey began as a zero-star recruit, eventually transferring from Washington State to Miami. Meanwhile, Sanders, a four-star recruit, transitioned from Jackson State to Colorado under the guidance of his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Sanders made an impressive start in the NFL, becoming the first Browns quarterback to win his initial game since 1995. He completed 209 passing yards and one touchdown in a recent victory against the Raiders. Conversely, Ward has faced significant struggles and has been sacked a league-high 48 times this season.
Both players are eager to showcase their abilities in this crucial matchup, which could influence the teams’ futures. A loss for the Titans would increase their chances of securing the top pick in the upcoming draft.
“Every time I step on the field, I know I’m going to prove myself right,” Ward stated. “The same goes for Shedeur.”
As they step onto the field on Sunday, all eyes will be on the two young quarterbacks trying to make their mark in the NFL.
