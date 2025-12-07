Sports
Rookie Quarterbacks Ward and Sanders Set for Showdown in NFL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, marking the first NFL matchup between rookie quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both players are navigating challenging rookie seasons as they battle for their respective teams.
Ward, the Titans’ first overall draft pick, faces difficulties in a turbulent season. He has been sacked 48 times, the most in the league, and his team holds a 3-9 record. Despite his struggles, he remains optimistic. “It’s for sure testing it,” said Ward. “But someone in the world has it a lot worse than I have. So that’s just how I put it in perspective.”
In contrast, Sanders, selected in the fifth round by the Browns, has steadily climbed the team’s depth chart and is poised to make his third start. “Cam’s competitive; it’s always fun training with him,” said Sanders. After a shaky debut where he completed only four passes, Sanders secured a victory in his first start against the Raiders, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown.
The two quarterbacks bonded over their rigorous training sessions led by personal coach Darrell Colbert Jr. Their relationship has evolved from friendly banter during workouts to mutual support as they navigate their NFL careers. “Cam has been talking about playing in the NFL since he was at Incarnate Word,” Colbert stated.
Looking ahead to their upcoming game, both quarterbacks are aware of the implications for their teams’ futures. A Titans loss increases their chances of securing the first overall pick in the next draft. “It’s taking that next step, and that’s what [Ward has] done,” interim coach Mike McCoy said about his No. 1 pick.
As their rookie seasons progress, Ward and Sanders continue to strive for improvement and opportunities to showcase their skills. “Every time he steps on the field, I know he’s going to prove himself right,” Ward said about Sanders. This Sunday, both players will be under the spotlight, challenging each other on the field.
