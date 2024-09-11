Rookie Receiver Ricky Pearsall Recovering After Shooting Incident in San Francisco

Ricky Pearsall, a rookie wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was unable to make his regular-season debut during the team’s season opener against the New York Jets due to a recent shooting incident in Union Square, San Francisco.

Pearsall, who was selected 31st overall by the 49ers in the NFL Draft, had been shot during an attempted robbery while returning to his car after shopping. The incident occurred on August 31, 2024, when a robber attempted to take his Rolex watch, leading to a struggle in which both Pearsall and the assailant were shot.

Fortunately, the bullet that struck Pearsall entered through his chest and exited through his back without hitting any vital organs. He was treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and was released just one day after the shooting.

During the game against the Jets, Pearsall was present on the sidelines in street clothes, where he shared emotional moments with first responders Sgt. Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith, who played crucial roles in his care following the shooting.

The assailant, a 17-year-old suspect, made his first appearance in juvenile court on September 3, 2024. Reports indicate that the young man was charged with multiple offenses related to the robbery attempt.

Despite the challenges posed by this traumatic experience, Pearsall is optimistic and looks forward to returning to the field after serving time on the non-football injury list, expected to last at least three weeks.