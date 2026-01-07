‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Debuts with International Thrills in Prague

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated eighth season of ‘The Rookie‘ premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, launching its storyline in Prague. The lead characters, John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, and Bailey Nune, portrayed by Jenna Dewan, are drawn into a high-stakes mission targeting terrorists.

This season opens with Nolan and Nune supervising Monica Stevens, an antagonist portrayed by Bridget Regan, who has secured an immunity deal. Fillion expressed his frustration about having to work with someone he considers ‘criminal and smug.’ He said, ‘It’s such a stick in the craw. It frustrates Nolan to no end that she gets away with it.’

Dewan added to the narrative, noting how Stevens knows her position allows her to manipulate the situation. ‘She plays with it, and in the first episode, we are essentially babysitting her. The storyline is we have to make sure she follows the rules, which goes wrong in several ways.’

Filming in Europe brought excitement for the cast. Dewan took advantage of her downtime without her children, relishing tours and dinners, while Fillion acknowledged that other cast members left behind in Los Angeles were probably envious of their scenic adventures.

However, not everyone had a smooth experience. Regan, who fell ill with food poisoning during filming, spent time in a Prague hospital. She later stated, ‘Working on ‘The Rookie’ was extraordinary, though I was a bit unlucky. Thanks to the hospital staff and our on-set medic, I was able to return to filming.’

The first episode promises intense action, with the cast teasing that this season’s workload is ‘bigger than ever.’ Melissa O’Neil remarked that the action would be explosive, insinuating that audiences are in for an exciting ride.

Viewers will be able to stream episodes on Hulu the following day. Season 8 is expected to delve into character development while balancing action and humor, as the cast hints at a mix of complications and revelations throughout the series.