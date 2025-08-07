Sports
Rookie Tight Ends Face Tough Challenges in 2025 Fantasy Season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, rookie tight ends are under scrutiny for their potential impact in fantasy football. Teams like the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have drafted promising talents such as Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren, but history suggests that rookie tight ends struggle to make significant contributions right away.
Loveland was selected by the Bears with the 10th overall pick, entering a crowded offense that includes veteran Cole Kmet. Given Kmet’s experience, it may be challenging for Loveland to secure the necessary snap share to thrive, as most elite rookie tight ends have played in at least 70% of offensive snaps in their debut seasons.
In his analysis, fantasy expert Steven Pintado notes that while Loveland’s potential is evident, the Bears’ offense already has established pass-catchers, making him a candidate for an “upside TE2” role. Pintado points out that the tight end is historically a risky position for rookies, with notably few achieving TE1 status in fantasy leagues.
Conversely, Tyler Warren has landed in a more favorable situation with the Colts. This team has struggled with tight end consistency for years, but there are expectations that Warren could take on a primary role early in his career. The Colts’ use of high draft capital on him signals intent to incorporate him into their offense significantly.
However, Warren’s potential fantasy production could be hampered by inconsistent quarterback play, with rookie Anthony Richardson starting under center. Pintado notes that Richardson has not effectively targeted tight ends in previous games, making Warren’s success dependent on how well the Colts establish their offensive rhythm.
A positive sign for Warren is his ability to generate yards after the catch, demonstrated by his college stats showing high production in screen pass opportunities. If the Colts’ pass-catching opportunities improve, Warren could emerge as a leading target.
Meanwhile, rookie Mason Taylor from the New York Jets is also being watched as a potential surprise contributor. After the release of Noah Fant, Taylor is expected to see significant playing time, though competition persists within the team. Analysts suggest Taylor could carve out a niche alongside leading receiver Garrett Wilson, giving him a chance to be fantasy relevant earlier in the season.
Finally, rookie Elijah Arroyo has been eyed as the possible starting tight end for the Seahawks after their release of Noah Fant. Yet, analysts caution that his playing time may be limited due to blocking teammate A.J. Barner, indicating that Arroyo might not reach elite status in year one.
As the season nears, experts urge caution on drafting rookie tight ends highly. While promising, the combination of historical performance data and current team dynamics suggests that immediate impacts may be limited.
