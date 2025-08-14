Rookie of the Year Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron Heats Up

Washington, D.C. — The Rookie of the Year race in the WNBA is getting intense as fans debate whether Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics deserves the title over Paige Bueckers. Citron, an All-Star rookie, is gaining traction just as the season enters its final weeks.

On August 13, 2025, the Mystics secured a 91-78 victory, and Citron’s performance was the talk on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans argue that despite Bueckers being the pre-season favorite, Citron’s recent form puts her in the mix for the award.

“People keep thinking we’re dogging Paige, but that’s not it,” said one fan. “We’re just saying y’all have been crowning her ROTY all year long. Now this quiet, mild-mannered All-Star Sonia Citron comes out of nowhere—give her the same respect!”

Statistics show that Bueckers averages 18.4 points and 5.4 assists per game, while Citron trails with 14.8 points and 2.4 assists. Yet, Citron leads in shooting efficiency with a 47.1 percent field goal percentage compared to Bueckers’ 45.2 percent.

WNBA legend Candace Parker weighed in on the debate, stating, “Sonia is like, ‘Listen, everybody had you as a preseason Rookie of the Year favorite, Paige. But the last six games [Citron] is putting it up for debate.’” Parker believes Citron’s recent performances have made the award race competitive.

Citron’s ability to score efficiently and her role as a primary option on a competitive team give her a compelling case. However, Bueckers is having a significant impact despite being on a less effective team.

In their two matchups this season, Citron has outperformed Bueckers, including a close game on June 22, where she scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Citron acknowledged Bueckers’ talent, saying, “She’s a three-level scorer… it’s hard to stop her.” As both rookies bring their A-game, the decision for the Rookie of the Year will be closely contested until the end of the season.