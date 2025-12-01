Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers to Join Wellball Event in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — After a successful rookie season in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers is taking a break from competitive basketball. The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year is set to participate in the Wellball VIP League event this Sunday, November 30, in Dallas.

As professional players enjoy the offseason, Bueckers, who averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this past season, looks forward to a relaxed approach to sports. The Wellball event, which combines elements of basketball and pickleball, attracted her interest due to its laid-back nature.

“I want to stay active but without the stress of professional competition,” Bueckers said. The event was announced on the official Wellball Instagram account, where she was highlighted as a key participant.

Wellball is a unique sport where players focus on shooting at a basket without the traditional competitive aspects, such as fouls or dribbling past defenders. The inaugural event was held in New York City, and this next edition will showcase Bueckers’ talent.

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury, who is involved with the Wellball project, expressed his support for Bueckers. “After watching her shooting clinic in the highlights, I knew Wellball had found the perfect fit,” Marbury wrote on Instagram. He praised her skills as more than just a shooter, noting her keen passing ability.

Bueckers plans to use this time away from the high intensity of WNBA games to reflect and recharge. “It’s hard because I’ve changed my perspective on things happening to me into realizing they happen for me,” she said. “I’m proud of all the experiences that have shaped who I am.”

As she revives her passion for basketball in a different format, Bueckers aims to return even stronger for the next WNBA season in 2026.