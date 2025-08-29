Rookies Bergen and Mellott Transition to NFL Practice Squads After Cuts

MISSOULA, Mont. — Billings native Junior Bergen and Butte‘s Tommy Mellott were among the players waived Tuesday as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 ahead of the season.

Bergen, a former Montana Grizzly and seventh-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers, was cut after showing promise as a special teams player. He set the FCS record with eight punt return touchdowns during his college career. This preseason, he recorded four punt returns for 38 yards and had one muffed punt.

On Wednesday, the 49ers announced Bergen signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers. They aim to continue developing him as a wide receiver despite challenges during the preseason.

On the other hand, Mellott was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the sixth round but was also waived on Tuesday. Initial reports suggested he had signed to the Raiders’ practice squad, but those claims were later retracted. Mellott was recognized for his outstanding college performance, winning the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS football.

This preseason, Mellott made two receptions for one yard and recorded kick returns totaling 63 yards.

In addition, Butte native and former Grizzly offensive lineman Dylan Cook was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to their practice squad Wednesday. Kalispell native Patrick O’Connell, who briefly played with the Seattle Seahawks, also signed to their practice squad.

Several other former Bobcats and Grizzlies were not as fortunate. For example, Bozeman native and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon was released by the Steelers after catching five passes for 66 yards in this year’s preseason.

The only bright spots for former Montana players came as Ty Okada and Daniel Hardy made the active roster for the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, respectively.

The NFL season is set to commence on September 4, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Dallas Cowboys.