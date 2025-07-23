Rookies Shine as WNBA All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Three WNBA rookies have been named All-Stars, marking a significant milestone in their careers. The recognition comes as they showcase their talent during their inaugural seasons in the league.

Sabrina Ionescu, a former Oregon star, led the spotlight while Iriafen, who plays for the Indiana Fever, and Citron, representing the Washington Mystics, have made impressive debuts. In a distinct preseason opener, Iriafen found herself in a physical confrontation with teammate Aliyah Cunningham that revealed the intensity of WNBA play. After the play, Cunningham addressed Iriafen, saying, “You don’t (expletive) do that,” highlighting the competitive atmosphere.

Iriafen reflected on her fierce energy, stating, “I think I was just really excited that game. There was no malicious intent or anything,” as it was her first WNBA encounter. Her season has been remarkable, averaging 11.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, including seven double-doubles within five games.

Citron, with averages of 14.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, agreed that the transition from college to the WNBA is challenging. “Just the schedule and learning how to take care of your body and mind,” she explained. The duo’s adaptability to the demanding schedule has become vital for their success.

Meanwhile, Bueckers, the top pick in April’s draft, has not disappointed with her impressive stats, averaging 18.4 points, 5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game, despite previous injuries that kept her off the court. “It’s super crazy to think about my whole life’s journey,” she said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside legends like former UConn teammate A’ja Wilson.

In a recent performance against Indiana, Bueckers scored 21 points and helped her team outpace the Fever. Citron also took part in the weekend’s events, including the 3-point challenge, earning encouragement from veterans like Ionescu, who pledged half of her winnings to Citron, recognizing the courage it took for her to participate as a rookie.

The future looks bright for these young stars. Iriafen, feeling blessed, said, “So, to be recognized as an All-Star, I’m just super blessed and grateful,” emphasizing the honor of achieving this milestone alongside her peers.