Roosters Face Uncertain Finals After Key Injuries in Close Loss to Raiders

The Sydney Roosters have encountered significant setbacks in their finals campaign following a 14-12 defeat against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday. Star players Sam Walker, Victor Radley, and Brandon Smith all sustained injuries during the match, raising concerns regarding their availability for the upcoming rounds.

Walker was seen in considerable distress after attempting to tackle Raider Simi Sasagi, clutching his left knee. Reports indicate that he may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which could sideline him for the rest of the season. This injury is particularly concerning as it affects the same knee that kept Walker off the field for three months last year.

In addition to Walker, hooker Brandon Smith was assisted off following a hip-drop tackle executed by Canberra’s Elliott Whitehead, who received a sin-bin penalty for the foul. Initial assessments pointed to a syndesmosis injury for Smith, yet there are growing fears that it may be a more serious medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury.

Victor Radley also exited the game early in the second half due to a suspected AC joint injury, and additional concerns arose when Nat Butcher was removed for a head injury assessment, ultimately failing his assessment and leaving the Roosters with multiple injury concerns.

Despite these challenges, the match showcased the determination of the Raiders, who played without key players Jamal Fogarty and Jordan Rapana. Rapana suffered a season-ending fractured cheekbone early in the game, yet the Raiders managed to secure a commendable defensive performance against a high-scoring Roosters side.

Late in the match, the Roosters scored a miraculous try from Daniel Tupou, bringing the score to 14-12. However, Luke Keary‘s attempt at a conversion from the left touchline fell short, ensuring the Raiders preserved their lead.