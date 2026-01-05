Sports
Root and Brook Shine Amid Rain Delays at SCG
Sydney, Australia – Joe Root and Harry Brook found their rhythm on day one of the fifth Ashes Test, building a formidable partnership for England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After winning the toss, England batted first and reached 211-3 when bad light and rain halted play before tea.
Root, unbeaten on 72, and Brook, on 78, combined for an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 154 runs, England’s highest of the series. The pair stabilized the innings after England slipped to 57-3, following early dismissals of Ben Duckett (27), Zak Crawley (16), and Jacob Bethell (10).
“We’re in a very good position, obviously three down at the end of play,” Brook said. “Hopefully, we can make the most of that going into tomorrow.”
The day started with a mix of nerves and optimism. England’s top order struggled initially, with Root’s risky first delivery leading to some anxious moments. However, once underway, Root showcased his class, while Brook brought an exciting energy to the crease, culminating in a strong run rate of 4.68.
Australia’s bowling attack, without a frontline spinner for the first time in a Sydney Test since 1888, appeared to lack answers as the batsmen built their partnership. Stand-in captain Steve Smith admitted leaving out spinner Todd Murphy was a difficult decision due to the pitch’s conditions.
The rain disrupted play, but the batting pitch at the SCG seemed favorable for runs, allowing both Root and Brook to capitalize. As the clouds gathered, the match’s future remained uncertain, but the day’s play left England in a promising position.
With both players showing determination, the stage is set for a crucial second day, as England aims to turn the tide in the series after winning their last match in Melbourne.
