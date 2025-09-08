Rory McIlroy Claims Second Irish Open Title in Dramatic Playoff

Straffan, Ireland — Rory McIlroy secured his second title at the Irish Open with an exhilarating playoff win over Joakim Lagergren on September 7, 2025. McIlroy, a five-time Major champion, completed the thrilling finish with a stunning eagle putt on the 72nd hole that forced the playoff at The K Club.

With both players finishing the final round at 17-under par after shooting six-under 66, the tension escalated. Lagergren took the clubhouse lead with an eagle at the 16th hole but needed to contend with McIlroy’s stellar performance. Both players birdied the first two playoff holes, pushing the match to the third extra hole.

It was on the 18th hole, the third playoff hole, that Lagergren’s approach found the water, opening the door for McIlroy to seal the victory with a solid birdie putt. “I feel just so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people,” McIlroy said after the win, celebrating with a roaring crowd.

McIlroy’s victory marks a significant moment nine years after his first Irish Open title, adding another trophy to a remarkable season that also saw him claim a career Grand Slam at the Masters. “To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, that’s a pretty cool year,” he remarked.

With the Ryder Cup on the horizon at Bethpage Black later this month, McIlroy is poised for a strong finish to the year. “I’m just so happy my game’s in good shape. I feel like I’m playing well,” he added, looking forward to the BMW PGA Championship next week.

The leaderboard at The K Club was highly competitive, with McIlroy and Lagergren finishing two strokes ahead of Spanish players Ángel Hidalgo and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who also made an impressive hole-in-one during the event. McIlroy’s latest win exemplifies his status as one of golf’s elite, as he continues to shine in both national and international competitions.