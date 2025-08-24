Sports
Rory McIlroy’s Lucky Bounce Sparks Birdie at TOUR Championship
ATLANTA, Georgia – Rory McIlroy benefited from an unexpected bounce during his first round at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Playing at East Lake Golf Club, McIlroy’s shot on the par-5 18th hole ricocheted off a hospitality tent and landed back on the green, allowing him to sink a 17-foot putt for a closing birdie.
McIlroy’s fortunate break not only boosted his score but also helped Scottie Scheffler, who was in the final group with McIlroy. As they approached the 18th hole, both players faced the looming prospect of inclement weather, which threatened to interrupt play. “I have never rooted so hard for somebody’s ball to come back,” Scheffler said. “When I saw it come back on the green, I was relieved.”
This stroke of luck came after McIlroy had made a bogey on the 17th hole. It also marked a comeback, as he had previously birdied the 15th hole following another bogey on the 14th. After shooting a 66, he is currently ranked eighth, five strokes behind leader Russell Henley.
Scottie Scheffler himself played a remarkable round, finishing without a bogey and carding a 63, placing him in second place. He demonstrated his prowess on the green, making crucial long putts that allowed him to maintain his momentum. “I knew going down right of 16 was a huge penalty,” Scheffler said. “I was just glad to get the ball back on the green.”
As the TOUR Championship progresses, the stakes are high for all 30 players, each vying for the coveted FedExCup title. With the new format in place, every player has a fresh opportunity to finish strong this season. Friday’s forecast suggests early starts as players aim to navigate challenging conditions ahead.
