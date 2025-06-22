Sports
Rory McIlroy Qualifies for 2025 Ryder Cup Team at Bethpage Black
FARMINGDALE, NY — Rory McIlroy has officially qualified for Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup, becoming the first player to secure his spot for the competition at Bethpage Black, New York, from September 26-28.
The Northern Irishman, the reigning Masters Champion, locked in his position with just two months left in the qualification period through his impressive performance this season, which includes four victories since the European points list commenced last August.
McIlroy’s victories include the prestigious DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and The PLAYERS Championship on the PGA TOUR. In total, he has achieved ten top-ten finishes during the qualification.
“It’s always a huge honour to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said. “It means a great deal to have qualified for my eighth in a row and to be part of Luke’s team again at Bethpage.”
Team Europe’s Captain Luke Donald expressed his satisfaction in welcoming McIlroy as the first automatic qualifier, acknowledging the golfer’s experience and form. “Clearly it is great to have the reigning Masters Champion on your team,” Donald noted. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the other players perform over the next two months.”
McIlroy has attended every Ryder Cup since making his debut in 2010 and has been part of winning teams five times, including Europe’s last victory on U.S. soil at Medinah in 2012. In his previous seven appearances, he has amassed a total of 18 points for his team.
The automatic qualification process will conclude on August 24, when the top six players on the European Rankings after the Betfred British Masters will secure their spots. Donald will additionally select six Captain’s Picks on September 1, rounding out the twelve-member team.
McIlroy currently sits alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, and Rasmus Højgaard as the other players in the automatic qualification spots.
