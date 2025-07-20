Rory McIlroy Shines, But Scottie Scheffler Leads British Open at Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy thrilled the home crowd during the third round of the British Open on Saturday with a 5-under-par 66, but he remains six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, who sits at 14-under par.

McIlroy, starting the day at 3-under par, electrified fans with impressive shots at Royal Portrush, where he famously set the course record at age 16. His performance improved his score to 8-under par after the third round.

Despite McIlroy’s efforts, he gained only one shot on Scheffler, who has continued to dominate the leaderboard. “I just tried to focus on my game,” McIlroy said. “It was great to play well in front of the home crowd.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy shared that he is motivated by his desire to create a trophy room in his home, but prefers a simpler lifestyle. “I don’t really invite people over to my house,” he explained. “But seeing the progress I’m making gives me a boost.”

As the championship continues, the golf community remains aware of potential changes in the PGA Tour. Reports suggest that Doral may return to the schedule in 2026, following years of absence due to sponsorship challenges.

The British Open also has had a significant turnout, with 48 Americans in the field and 37 players making their championship debut. “It’s a prestigious event, and being part of it is an honor,” said Max Homa, who played at the British Open last year but is currently ranked No. 101 in the world.

Among those making their pro debuts is Hannah Darling, while Padraig Harrington has been chosen to hit the opening tee shot. As the tournament unfolds, eyes will remain focused on whether McIlroy can close the gap on Scheffler during the final rounds.