Los Angeles, CA — Actress Rose Byrne is making headlines this awards season for her remarkable performance in the film ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ After sweeping major critics’ awards, including the New York Film Critics Circle, the National Board of Review, and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, she has emerged as the leading contender for Best Actress at the 98th Academy Awards.

Byrne’s performance as Linda, a therapist facing personal and professional crises, has received widespread acclaim, propelling her to the forefront of awards discussions. Her portrayal has garnered a 93% audience rating, reflecting strong support among viewers and critics alike. Byrne’s momentum has upended expectations, as many initially believed Jessie Buckley would take the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Hamnet.’

In a recent interview, Byrne expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It feels incredible to have my work acknowledged in such a competitive field. I’m just grateful to share this story with audiences.” Byrne will also be competing at the Golden Globes for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress, contending against artists such as Emma Stone and Amanda Seyfried.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, directed by Mary Bronstein, features an impressive supporting cast, including Conan O'Brien and Christian Slater. The film was well-received at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered earlier this year. Critics praised the film for its unique blend of dark comedy and dramatic elements.

Byrne’s upcoming challenges include testing her acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, where she is set to receive the Breakthrough Performance Award. The Critics Choice Awards follow closely on January 4, and many speculate that Byrne’s performance will be further scrutinized there.

While the odds currently favor Byrne, the race remains dynamic, with competition from Buckley, Renate Reinsve, and others. Many eyes will be on these upcoming ceremonies to see if Byrne maintains her lead heading into the Oscars.