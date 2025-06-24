Roseanne Barr Reflects on Daughter’s Adoption and Reunion

LOS ANGELES, CA — Roseanne Barr recently shared a touching story about her experience giving up her daughter for adoption as a teenager. During an appearance on Bunnie XO, Barr discussed how her daughter, Brandi, discovered her identity and their subsequent reunion.

Barr, who gave birth to Brandi at age 17, placed her daughter for adoption through Jewish Family and Children Services in Denver. She kept Brandi for a week before making the difficult decision to give her up. In a promise made during the adoption, Barr told Brandi she would see her when she turned 18.

Seventeen years later, Brandi found Barr after seeing her on television. Barr recounted, “I was on TV, and that’s how [she] found me. All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish.” She added that Brandi initially thought actress Goldie Hawn was her mother because of their similar looks.

Interest in Barr was heightened when her then-boyfriend Tom Arnold attempted to sell the story to the National Enquirer. This led to Brandi receiving a call from the tabloid, where they revealed her birth mother’s identity. Barr recalled Brandi’s reaction, saying, “Christ, I didn’t even know she was a Jew,” upon hearing who her mother was.

Pictures confirmed their resemblance. “She took the picture to the mirror and was going, ‘I do, I look exactly like her,’” Barr said, remembering the moment. The first in-person meeting between Barr, Brandi, and Brandi’s mother was successful, with Barr noting, “It was wonderful.”

She later expressed her pride in Brandi, now 53, who has a son and a loving husband. “She’s a wonderful woman,” Barr said. In her personal life, Barr has been married three times and has five children. She has been in a long-term relationship with Johnny Argent since 2003.