Politics
Roseburg General Election Candidates Announced Ahead of November Vote
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The official candidates for the upcoming November 5 General Election in Roseburg have been announced. The City of Roseburg is encouraging residents to register to vote promptly in order to participate in the election that will determine multiple local positions.
City Recorder Amy Nytes emphasized the importance of voter participation, stating, “I would encourage people to exercise their right to vote. It’s crucial for our elected officials to receive that feedback. You make change in your own community that way. You influence policy and you influence change.”
Among the candidates, Larry Rich is running unopposed for the position of mayor. Rich has held the mayoral office since 1998 and has served Roseburg for the last 26 years. Following recent health issues, Mayor Rich has expressed his commitment to returning to full health and continuing his service to the community.
Rich stated, “I am willing to run and serve again. I enjoy giving back to my community, and this is the opportunity for me to do so. I’m still young, I’m still energetic, I’m still willing to put the time in and serve my community.”
The City Recorder is preparing a detailed packet that will include information about each candidate and their statements. This packet is expected to be available digitally in early October.
The deadline for residents to register to vote is October 15.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11