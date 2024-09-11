Roseburg General Election Candidates Announced Ahead of November Vote

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The official candidates for the upcoming November 5 General Election in Roseburg have been announced. The City of Roseburg is encouraging residents to register to vote promptly in order to participate in the election that will determine multiple local positions.

City Recorder Amy Nytes emphasized the importance of voter participation, stating, “I would encourage people to exercise their right to vote. It’s crucial for our elected officials to receive that feedback. You make change in your own community that way. You influence policy and you influence change.”

Among the candidates, Larry Rich is running unopposed for the position of mayor. Rich has held the mayoral office since 1998 and has served Roseburg for the last 26 years. Following recent health issues, Mayor Rich has expressed his commitment to returning to full health and continuing his service to the community.

Rich stated, “I am willing to run and serve again. I enjoy giving back to my community, and this is the opportunity for me to do so. I’m still young, I’m still energetic, I’m still willing to put the time in and serve my community.”

The City Recorder is preparing a detailed packet that will include information about each candidate and their statements. This packet is expected to be available digitally in early October.

The deadline for residents to register to vote is October 15.