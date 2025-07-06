Sports
Rosenqvist and Armstrong Lead Final Warmup at Indy 200
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong achieved a 1-2 finish in the final warmup session for Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian at The Honda Indy 200, held Sunday morning at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
The warmup took place at the team’s home track, located 55 miles south of Pataskala, Ohio. The race is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, the FOX Sports app, and the INDYCAR Radio Network.
Rosenqvist, who qualified in 16th place, topped the session with a fastest lap of 1 minute, 6.2285 seconds driving the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda. His car features a special design this weekend, celebrating iconic rock artist Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath.
Armstrong, who qualified eighth, secured the second fastest time of 1:06.5411 in the No. 66 SiriusXM/Root Insurance Honda. NTT P1 Award winner Alex Palou followed closely in third with a time of 1:06.5662 in the No. 10 Open AI Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Palou also leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.
David Malukas, starting in 14th place, managed to jump to fourth in the warmup session, clocking in at 1:06.5723 in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Enterprises. Rounding out the top five was six-time series champion Scott Dixon, qualifying ninth and posting a lap time of 1:06.6323 in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
The race will consist of 90 laps, and tire management will be crucial. With sunny skies and forecasted air temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees, both drivers and crews will be challenged to maintain tire durability throughout the competition.
