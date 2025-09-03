Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes for Misidentifying Minneapolis Shooter

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Rosie O'Donnell publicly apologized Sunday for misidentifying the shooter in the recent Minneapolis Catholic school shooting. The incident occurred during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, resulting in two deaths and 18 injuries, including many children.

On Thursday, O’Donnell claimed in a TikTok video that the shooter was a supporter of former President Donald Trump and part of the MAGA movement. Her comments quickly drew backlash as she inaccurately labeled the shooter, now identified as Robin Westman, as a “white supremacist.”n

“I knew a lot of you were very upset about the video I made,” O’Donnell said in her apology video. “You are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.”

O’Donnell admitted she assumed the shooter followed typical profiles of mass shooters but later learned that Westman had expressed anti-Trump sentiments and had passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the attack.

The FBI Director, Kash Patel, described the shooting as “barbaric” and associated it with domestic terrorism, motivated by hatred. The shooter’s writings and manifesto were found to contain violent antisemitic language and anti-Catholic themes.

O’Donnell’s initial video led to significant criticism online, with some users branding her apology as insufficient. One commentator remarked, “It’s good that you apologized, but this is what is keeping this country so divided.”

While some praised her for admitting her mistake, many pointed out the importance of accurate information in the current political climate. O’Donnell’s apology sought to address her earlier misjudgment, stating, “The truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry.”

As investigators continue to examine the motivations behind the shooting, they found no ties to right-wing groups. Westman’s actions highlighted the ongoing challenges of gun violence in the United States, with communities continuing to grapple with the aftermath of such tragedies.