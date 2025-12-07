Rosie O’Donnell Blames Trump for Family’s Move to Ireland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Comedian Rosie O'Donnell has publicly criticized President Donald Trump, claiming he is responsible for her family’s recent relocation to Ireland. During an appearance on a talk show, O’Donnell revealed that her daughter is particularly upset, saying, ‘Damn him. Damn Trump.’ This statement followed a White House meeting where Trump and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin were present.

O’Donnell mentioned that her daughter expressed anger, stating, ‘He made us move for our own safety … and now he’s destroying the country.’ The comedian acknowledged the difficulty in shielding her child from political realities, stating, ‘She lives here. She hears what I’m saying to you.’ She went on to say that she doesn’t want her daughter to feel overwhelmed by the situation.

In response to O’Donnell, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson accused the comedian of suffering from ‘a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ suggesting it’s better for O’Donnell to have moved away.

O’Donnell’s move to Ireland came shortly after Trump threatened to strip her of U.S. citizenship. In October 2024, she announced her application for Irish citizenship based on her grandparents’ heritage, referring to her situation as ‘self-imposed political exile.’

After relocating to Ireland in January, just five days before Trump’s inauguration, O’Donnell expressed excitement about gaining Irish citizenship. ‘It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine,’ she commented.

The tensions between O’Donnell and Trump date back to 2006 when she criticized him while co-hosting ‘The View.’ They flared up again in July when Trump warned on social media about possibly revoking her citizenship, stating, ‘She is a Threat to Humanity.’

O’Donnell responded by asserting, ‘He has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is.’ Constitutional experts note that under the 14th Amendment, a president cannot revoke citizenship for someone born in the U.S., such as O’Donnell.