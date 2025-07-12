Entertainment
Rosie O’Donnell Embraces New Life in Dublin Before Show Premiere
DUBLIN, Ireland — Comedian Rosie O'Donnell is embracing her new life in Dublin after moving from the U.S. in January to escape the political atmosphere under former President Trump. O’Donnell, a well-known actor and philanthropist, was seen finishing a photo shoot outside the Olympia Theatre on Dame Street, where she is preparing for the world premiere of her one-woman show, ‘Common Knowledge,’ on July 27.
O’Donnell, who has gained a warm welcome among Dubliners, was recently engaged in discussions about her experience adapting to Irish culture, including the local custom of lengthy goodbyes on phone calls. “People here think I’m very abrupt because I end the call when I have nothing else to say,” she joked, imitating the Irish parting phrase, “buh, bye, buh bye, bye.”
During her taxi ride to Sandymount, where she now resides, O’Donnell reflected on family life as a mother of five. Her 12-year-old son Clay, who identifies as nonbinary and is autistic, is eagerly awaitng his start at secondary school this September. “News flash: you never stop worrying as a mother,” she explained, highlighting her ongoing concerns for her adult children living in the U.S.
At a local restaurant, Crudo, O’Donnell discussed her recent weight-loss progress, crediting the drug Mounjaro with helping her manage her appetite. “I’m now the weight I was when I filmed A League of Their Own,” she shared, mentioning how relief from the emotional burden of weight stigma has changed her perspective on health.
In her new show, O’Donnell plans to delve into her childhood and the reasons behind her relocation from the U.S. to Ireland. She described her emotional struggles during Trump’s presidency, emphasizing the depth of her feelings as a mother wanting to protect her child from potential societal chaos.
O’Donnell also opened up about personal traumas, including the loss of her mother at a young age, which deeply impacted her life and career trajectory. “I don’t think I’d have this career if my mother hadn’t died,” she reflected, attributing her drive for success partially to that tragedy.
As she prepares for her show’s premiere, O’Donnell remains passionate about using her platform to address social issues, including her continued focus on political matters related to Trump’s presidency. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to talk about it,” she stated, while also acknowledging the emotional toll it can take.
The world premiere of ‘Common Knowledge’ is set for July 27 at the Olympia Theatre, an event O’Donnell is looking forward to not only as a performance but as a chance to connect with her new community here in Ireland.
Recent Posts
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial