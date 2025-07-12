Rosie O’Donnell Embraces New Life in Dublin Before Show Premiere

DUBLIN, Ireland — Comedian Rosie O'Donnell is embracing her new life in Dublin after moving from the U.S. in January to escape the political atmosphere under former President Trump. O’Donnell, a well-known actor and philanthropist, was seen finishing a photo shoot outside the Olympia Theatre on Dame Street, where she is preparing for the world premiere of her one-woman show, ‘Common Knowledge,’ on July 27.

O’Donnell, who has gained a warm welcome among Dubliners, was recently engaged in discussions about her experience adapting to Irish culture, including the local custom of lengthy goodbyes on phone calls. “People here think I’m very abrupt because I end the call when I have nothing else to say,” she joked, imitating the Irish parting phrase, “buh, bye, buh bye, bye.”

During her taxi ride to Sandymount, where she now resides, O’Donnell reflected on family life as a mother of five. Her 12-year-old son Clay, who identifies as nonbinary and is autistic, is eagerly awaitng his start at secondary school this September. “News flash: you never stop worrying as a mother,” she explained, highlighting her ongoing concerns for her adult children living in the U.S.

At a local restaurant, Crudo, O’Donnell discussed her recent weight-loss progress, crediting the drug Mounjaro with helping her manage her appetite. “I’m now the weight I was when I filmed A League of Their Own,” she shared, mentioning how relief from the emotional burden of weight stigma has changed her perspective on health.

In her new show, O’Donnell plans to delve into her childhood and the reasons behind her relocation from the U.S. to Ireland. She described her emotional struggles during Trump’s presidency, emphasizing the depth of her feelings as a mother wanting to protect her child from potential societal chaos.

O’Donnell also opened up about personal traumas, including the loss of her mother at a young age, which deeply impacted her life and career trajectory. “I don’t think I’d have this career if my mother hadn’t died,” she reflected, attributing her drive for success partially to that tragedy.

As she prepares for her show’s premiere, O’Donnell remains passionate about using her platform to address social issues, including her continued focus on political matters related to Trump’s presidency. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to talk about it,” she stated, while also acknowledging the emotional toll it can take.

The world premiere of ‘Common Knowledge’ is set for July 27 at the Olympia Theatre, an event O’Donnell is looking forward to not only as a performance but as a chance to connect with her new community here in Ireland.